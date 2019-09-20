The Cause of the NRA's Data Leak Revealed

“The personal identity code provided by the National Revenue Agency to users is the lowest level of protection,” said Atanas Temelkov, chair of the State E-government Agency addressing the parliamentary ad-hoc committee investigating the leak of the personal data of 5 million Bulgarian citizens from the National Revenue Agency (NRA), BNR reported.

“Bulgaria spends 0.5 percent of its GDP on information security which is the smallest sum compared to what other countries spend on this kind of activity,” he said. In Temelkov’s words, among the causes of the data leak from the NRA is the old hardware and the incorrect upgrade by different outside companies.