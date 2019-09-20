The Cause of the NRA's Data Leak Revealed

Society | September 20, 2019, Friday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Cause of the NRA's Data Leak Revealed www.pixabay.com

“The personal identity code provided by the National Revenue Agency to users is the lowest level of protection,” said Atanas Temelkov, chair of the State E-government Agency addressing the parliamentary ad-hoc committee investigating the leak of the personal data of 5 million Bulgarian citizens from the National Revenue Agency (NRA), BNR reported.

“Bulgaria spends 0.5 percent of its GDP on information security which is the smallest sum compared to what other countries spend on this kind of activity,” he said. In Temelkov’s words, among the causes of the data leak from the NRA is the old hardware and the incorrect upgrade by different outside companies. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Revenue Agency, NRA, data leak, cause, State E-government Agency, Atanas Temelkov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria