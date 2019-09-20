Study: People under 35 Are the Most Unhappy

A survey among 2,000 elderly Britons found that ¼ of the people were too busy to spend as much time for themselves as they would like, according to Mirror and BGNES. The results show that adults over 55 (when approaching retirement and having more free time) ranked highest - 6.9 out of ten. But the people in the age group between 25-34 years are the least fortunate of all, averaging only 5.9 out of 10.

55-year-olds do things they really enjoy, more often than any other age group. One in four people over the age of 55 experiences at least 13 pleasant things a month, compared to one in ten between the ages of 25-34.

The research is conducted by of GALAXY Chocolate, who want to provoke the next generation to experience more pleasure than the current one with their "Choose pleasure" mission.

Joe Hemmings, a behavioural psychologist working with Galaxy, said: “From the research it's clear to see that some younger generations are finding it harder to find pleasure in their daily lives”.

“As we get older and wiser, the realisation that life is too short to worry so much means more are saying 'carpe diem' to life.”

“It's a common phenomenon that you start to care less about what other people think as you age, which clearly leads to a happier lifestyle.”, Hemmings said.

18-34-year-olds are twice as likely to cancel a fun event or social occasion because of work engagements.

The study also found more than half of Brits regret not enjoying their life more when they were younger – whatever their age now. Younger adults also work more overtime and spend less time socialising with friends than over 55s.

3 from 10 adults say that they prioritize too many things or other people over their own enjoyment of life.

People at 35 say they keep worrying about the little things in their lives. And as a result of wanting to lead a more carefree lifestyle, 41 percent say spending a short impulse weekend away from engagements would make their lives more exciting. One in ten would buy clothes they’d never normally wear in an attempt to give their life more more zest, according to a OnePoll study.