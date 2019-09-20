18 km Queue of Trucks on Captain Andreevo Border Checkpoint
There is heavy traffic on the Bulgarian border with Turkey. Yesterday the queue of heavy trucks at the main border point with Bulgaria’s southern neighbour was over 18 km.
The columns of trucks on Captain Andreevo border checkpoint will continue to form for at least several months. The reason for the slower passage of the point and the traffic respectively is the repair activities from the Turkish side.
At the same time, officials from Border Police said they have done everything possible to avoid problems with cars.
