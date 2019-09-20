18 km Queue of Trucks on Captain Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Society | September 20, 2019, Friday // 10:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 18 km Queue of Trucks on Captain Andreevo Border Checkpoint novinite.bg/BGNES

There is heavy traffic on the Bulgarian border with Turkey. Yesterday the queue of heavy trucks at the main border point with Bulgaria’s southern neighbour was over 18 km.

The columns of trucks on Captain Andreevo border checkpoint will continue to form for at least several months. The reason for the slower passage of the point and the traffic respectively is the repair activities from the Turkish side.

At the same time, officials from Border Police said they have done everything possible to avoid problems with cars.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Capitan Andreevo, border checkpoint, queue, trucks, heavy traffic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria