€ 2 Million Worth of Valuables Were Stolen from the Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau in France

Unidentified persons have stolen valuables worth over two million euro from the Vaux-le-Vicomte chateau, located southeast of Paris, according to France Press and BTA.

Early in the morning the criminals broke into the castle and tied up the owners - a married couple. According to the prosecution, the spouses aren’t injured.

"The owners are doing fine and the chateau remains open for visits as usual," the palace's management told AFP.

The case is currently under investigation.

The Vaux-le-Vicomte Palace is known as the largest private real estate in France, located in a mansion over 500 hectares, 55 kilometers from the capital. It was built in the period 1658-1661 for Nicolas Fouquet, Marquis de Belle Île, Viscount of Melun and Voux, the superintendent of finances of Louis XIV. He was considered the second most important person in the country at that time. The castle was later used as a prototype in the construction of the Palace of Versailles.