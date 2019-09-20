It's Official - Dimitar Berbatov Announced the End of His Football Career

Dimitar Berbatov announced the end of his football career. That happened yesterday afternoon. The last Bulgarian football player to make a big mark in the world football said goodbye.

The only Bulgarian player who signed for Manchester United team, achieved his greatest success with the Red Devils - 2 Premier League titles and a 2011 Grand Prix. He has scored 273 goals in 660 games and has been named Bulgaria's No.1 Footballer 7 times. He has 48 goals with the national team, which is a record nobody has beaten yet.

“My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career!”

“ I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! “

“Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be!

Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for!”

“I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch!”, the legend announced in an Instagram post.