Rain in the Southeast Part of Bulgaria Before Noon, Temperatures Between 20C and 23C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 20, 2019, Friday // 08:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be raining in the southeast part of the country this morning, while from the northwest clouds will start to break and decrease. In the afternoon, the rain will stop, in the eastern areas at the latest, and most of the country it will be mostly sunny.
There will be light to moderate north wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 17C and 22C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.
- » We Celebrate the Night of the Bats
- » Two Powerful Earthquakes Registered in Indonesia Minutes Ago!
- » Indonesia Returns Tonnes of Waste to the West
- » Mostly Cloudy Weather Today, Rain is Expected in Many Areas
- » It Will Be Mostly Sunny Today, Isolated Showers Are Possible in the Mountains
- » Тhis Summer Was the Hottest on Record in the Northern Hemisphere