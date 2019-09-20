Rain in the Southeast Part of Bulgaria Before Noon, Temperatures Between 20C and 23C

It will be raining in the southeast part of the country this morning, while from the northwest clouds will start to break and decrease. In the afternoon, the rain will stop, in the eastern areas at the latest, and most of the country it will be mostly sunny.

There will be light to moderate north wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 17C and 22C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

