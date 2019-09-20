Several People Were Injured in a Shooting in Washington

Several People Were Injured in a Shooting in Washington

Six people were injured in a shooting in Washington, DC.

According to local media, at about 10 pm local time, an unknown shooter is setting fire to a busy street.

The place is about 3 km from the White House. The injured were hospitalized and their condition is unknown.

The causes of the incident are being investigated, ambulances and firefighters are still at the scene.

