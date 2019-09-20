Several People Were Injured in a Shooting in Washington
World | September 20, 2019, Friday // 07:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Six people were injured in a shooting in Washington, DC.
According to local media, at about 10 pm local time, an unknown shooter is setting fire to a busy street.
The place is about 3 km from the White House. The injured were hospitalized and their condition is unknown.
The causes of the incident are being investigated, ambulances and firefighters are still at the scene.
