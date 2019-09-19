The Gay Parade - Main Reason For Volen Siderov to Run For Mayor of Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 15:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Gay Parade - Main Reason For Volen Siderov to Run For Mayor of Sofia

The main reason for Volen Siderov to run for mayor of Sofia would be to remove the gay parade. That's what he told reporters in parliament, Bulgaria ON AIR reported.

Whether the politician will actually enter the campaign has not yet been decided.

However, people with traditional Bulgarian values ​​wanted him to join the election race. Siderov is about to meet precisely with the citizens' initiative committee, who want him to join the battle for mayor of the capital. If that happens Siderov will be a candidate for the Ataka Party. However, it is not clear from his words to the media if, when and how such a thing will happen.

Volen also declined to comment on whether he would support Yordanka Fandakova in a possible run-off.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gay parade, Sofia Pride, Volen Siderov, Ataka, Yordanka Fandakova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria