The Gay Parade - Main Reason For Volen Siderov to Run For Mayor of Sofia

The main reason for Volen Siderov to run for mayor of Sofia would be to remove the gay parade. That's what he told reporters in parliament, Bulgaria ON AIR reported.

Whether the politician will actually enter the campaign has not yet been decided.

However, people with traditional Bulgarian values ​​wanted him to join the election race. Siderov is about to meet precisely with the citizens' initiative committee, who want him to join the battle for mayor of the capital. If that happens Siderov will be a candidate for the Ataka Party. However, it is not clear from his words to the media if, when and how such a thing will happen.

Volen also declined to comment on whether he would support Yordanka Fandakova in a possible run-off.