The EU Council Endorsed Kövesi's Candidacy For Prosecutor General

World » EU | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 14:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The EU Council Endorsed Kövesi's Candidacy For Prosecutor General

Laura Codruța Kövesi  is approved as Attorney General of the European Union by the Permanent Representatives Committee of the EU Council. She was the only candidate for the post. Prior to that, she led Romania's anti-corruption prosecution.


Speaking to the BNR, Finnish presidency spokesman Marko Ruonala said:

"The formal vote confirmed that there was a sufficient majority in support of Ms Kövesi. There will be a formal vote in the Council once the European Parliament and the Council agree on the matter. "

MEP of the Greens / European Free Alliance Group,Saskia Bricmont, recalled that the role of European Prosecutor General is key in combating fraud and corruption in the European Union and will be strengthened by Kövesi's experience and determination, which has achieved significant results as director of the anti-corruption unit in Romania, despite attempts by the socialist government to intervene in its work.

,,Long viewed by most people in Romania as the country’s moral compass, Kövesi’s appointment will be a severe blow to the government in Bucharest, which has conducted a long, often nasty campaign to prevent its former anti-corruption chief from getting the EU job'', Bricmont said.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Laura Codruta Kovesi, Prosecutor General, anti-corruption, Romania
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria