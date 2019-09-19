The First Bulgarian Sports Electric Car Will be Unveiled in Sofia in October

An interesting event will be held in Sofia Tech Park on October 10, at which the first sports electric car, created by the Kinetic company, will be presented to the general public. The event will bring together auto enthusiasts, opinion leaders, businessmen and entrepreneurs from various fields.

The program of the event includes a presentation of the car, the technologies used in it and the innovations created during its development.

"We are very excited to introduce the car and the team behind it to the public in Sofia. We have been working on the car and its software for over a year now and it is time to show what we have achieved. With this project we are proving that electric cars can be developed in Bulgaria and that it is at the highest possible level ”, said one of the founders of Kinetic.

The creators of the sports car have revealed that they are working on several more projects. One of them even has the ambition to introduce Formula 1 technology into a mass passenger car.

More details about the other projects will be revealed at the event. More information can be found on Facebook.

Admission to the event is free, but only after registering the following link.