A New Mobile Application Helps in Finding a Job

''We wanted to make the whole process of finding a job more enjoyable and accessible for young people, even more exciting and, accordingly, not to be unmotivating and unpleasant'', Konstantin Tsonev, one of the creators of an electronic job search platform, told BNR.

,,The way we tried to do this was through a fully mobile interactive application, in which candidates set up a profile - in about 5 minutes, similar to "Lindkin", Tsonev said in the "Before All" program of Horizon.

"Then there is a set of filters where users set their expectations and based on those things, including interaction with the app - i.e. the more they use it and the more job ads they like or reject, the more the algorithm learns what to show them - only the most relevant ads'', he added.

According to him, the main difference with other ways of finding a job is accessibility - all mobile: "Even when you are in public transport you can see for a minute what is happening."