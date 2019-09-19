Wizz Air is the Best Low Cost Airline of the Year According to the European Aviation Awards

Wizz Air, one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe and the leading low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, was named the Best Low Cost Airline in 2019.

The award was presented at the European Aviation Industry Awards Europe Gala ), part of the European Aviation Convention 2019 (Air Convention Europe 2019).

The event took place in Vilnius on September 17th. The award is one of the most important and prestigious honors in the aviation industry. It is the result of a public consumer vote on the world's top commercial airlines by over 150,000 people. The award for Best Low Cost Carrier of the Year is a recognition of the excellent performance of Wizz Air.

Over the last twelve months, over 37 million passengers have traveled with Wizz Air, benefiting from low cost and quality services to 151 destinations in 44 countries, an increase of 16% on an annual basis.

Wizz Air works hard to be able to offer high quality services to all its passengers from the time of booking to the end of their journey. The airline is constantly working to develop easy-to-use online solutions to make the journey more enjoyable.