Bulgaria: On Independence Day: BDZ Launches Retro Train

BDZ organizes a holiday attraction trip for all its customers with a steam locomotive on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bulgaria on the Sofia-Cherepish-Sofia route, the railways reported.

The attraction train will depart from Sofia Central Station at 9.10 am. During their stay, tourists can visit the Cherepish Monastery "Uspenie Bogorodichno" and view the museum part of the complex. In the opposite direction, the track with the retro locomotive will depart from Cherepysh station at 14.15.

The price of the train ticket with the steam locomotive between Sofia and Cherepish will be BGN 29.50 for a two-way trip (with reserved seats included). Children up to the age of 7 can use the train for free without using a separate seat, and a ticket certifying their age is required when purchasing tickets.

The National Railway Undertaking reminds that children under the age of 10 are required to travel with an escort.

Tickets can be purchased from ticket offices and railway bureaus at all stations in the country.

