Greece Banned Smoking in front of Children

Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias has banned smoking in all public places where there are children. An anti-drug campaign is also starting in Bulgaria’s neighbour. Fines of up to 10,000 euro will be imposed on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes to minors, BNR reported.

The health minister told television media that the fight against smoking in the presence of children continues.

Following the ban on smoking in a car in front of minors and the fine of 1,500 euro, a new change in the law is ready, which will come into force by the end of the month.

The Ministry of Health prohibits smoking even outdoors on playgrounds, in schools and kindergartens. The Parliament will vote on the amount of fines which is expected to exceed one thousand euro.

Minister Kikilias, who is a doctor and former athlete, announced that he had launched a campaign against smoking among young people in early October.

Since the beginning of the school year, police officers have conducted hundreds of inspections for drug distribution and use at schools.

Experts have warned that the age of hashish and marijuana use has dropped to the 12-years-olds.

Anti-drug programs are stepping up with the active involvement of parents, according to the Ministry of Education.