Toothache Medicine Dyed American Woman's Blood in Blue

The blood of a 25-year-old New York resident turned blue after using a toothache medication, according to BGNES.

The woman bought a painkiller containing benzocaine from a local pharmacy. In an effort to quench the pain, she drank the entire pack before she went to bed. On the next morning, she felt tired and sought medical attention.

When blood sample was taken from the patient for examination, the medics were shocked, because the patient’s blood was dark blue in colour. The woman's skin and nails were also bluish.

The test showed that the oxygen level in the blood was only 67% at a rate of 95-100%. If no emergency measures are taken, such low rates can lead to death or permanent brain damage.

Doctors diagnosed the woman with "methemoglobinemia", which was caused by too many benzocaine painkillers. The patient is currently being treated and is feeling better.

