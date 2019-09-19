China Takes Out 10,000 Tonnes of Frozen Pork from Its Strategic Reserves due to the Swine Fever

China, which has been hit hard by a large-scale swine fever epidemic that has led to a sharp price spike, will take out 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its strategic reserves to prevent any shortfall in the run-up to the '70s. Anniversary of the regime, AFP reported.

Pork, whose price jumped by 46.7 percent in August from the same month last year, is by far the most consumed meat of the Chinese.

The country, which is set to celebrate 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1, will announce a one-week vacation when many Chinese will return to their families.

In order to meet the demand, the government decided to take out 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork which will be released today, the Commons Reserve Management Center said in a statement posted on its website. It is specified that this meat was imported mainly from France, the USA, Germany and Denmark, BTA reports.

The swine fever, which first appeared last summer in the northeastern part of the country, has quickly spread to all Chinese regions. Although it is not dangerous to humans, swine fever is highly contagious for domestic and feral pigs and leads to significant economic losses for the sector, AFP recalls

