A Spanish Air Force Plane Crashed into the Sea

Society » INCIDENTS | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 13:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Spanish Air Force Plane Crashed into the Sea www.pixabay.com

A Spanish Air Force plane has crashed at the sea in the Mar Menor Lagoon near the city of Murcia. The machine belongs to the General Aviation Academy and a training pilot and instructor were on board.

The local emergency service reported that it had a dozen phone calls about the incident.

The incident happens less than a month after another plane crashed in the area that resulted in the pilot's death.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Spain, Air Force, plane, Mar Menor Lagoon, Murcia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria