A Spanish Air Force Plane Crashed into the Sea
www.pixabay.com
A Spanish Air Force plane has crashed at the sea in the Mar Menor Lagoon near the city of Murcia. The machine belongs to the General Aviation Academy and a training pilot and instructor were on board.
The local emergency service reported that it had a dozen phone calls about the incident.
The incident happens less than a month after another plane crashed in the area that resulted in the pilot's death.
