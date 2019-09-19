Bulgaria Is among the Countries Which Attracted Most Funds under the Juncker Investment Plan
Bulgaria is fourth in the ranking of EU countries attracting financing under the Juncker Investment Plan, BNR reported.
The ranking of the European Commission places the EU member states according to the ratio between the financial resource attracted by the states under the Juncker Plan and their gross domestic product. Greece, Estonia and Portugal occupy the first three positions. So far, EUR 80 billion was allotted under the Juncker Investment Plan to all EU members.
Bulgaria attracted EUR 472 million, which is expected to trigger EUR 2.4 billion in total investments, the report reads.
