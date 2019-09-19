Bulgaria Is among the Countries Which Attracted Most Funds under the Juncker Investment Plan

Business » FINANCE | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Is among the Countries Which Attracted Most Funds under the Juncker Investment Plan www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria is fourth in the ranking of EU countries attracting financing under the Juncker Investment PlanBNR reported.

The ranking of the European Commission places the EU member states according to the ratio between the financial resource attracted by the states under the Juncker Plan and their gross domestic product. Greece, Estonia and Portugal occupy the first three positions. So far, EUR 80 billion was allotted under the Juncker Investment Plan to all EU members.

Bulgaria attracted EUR 472 million, which is expected to trigger EUR 2.4 billion in total investments, the report reads.

 

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Juncker Investment Plan, Bulgaria, EU countries, greece, Estonia, Portugal, financing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria