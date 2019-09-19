Jeremy Corbyn Promised a New Referendum on Brexit if he Comes to Power

British opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised that if he comes to power, he will schedule a referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union. But he declined to say what he would campaign for, BTA quoted Reuters as saying.

"We are the only party that offers people a choice," Corbyn told reporters, adding that he would have a reliable choice between leaving under a Brexit deal he had agreed to, or staying in the Union.

"The people in this country make the final decision," he said.

"I offer people a choice," Corbyn pointed out, when he was asked what he would campaign for before the hypothetical referendum. He promised to comply with the decision of British voters.

"I want the people to have a choice between the offer of remaining in the EU and the offer of an agreement with the EU which will give us a trade relationship, which will give us a customs union, will give us rights, consumer rights, workers rights and environmental standards."

"My job, as prime minister, will be to deliver that option that is chosen by the British people."

