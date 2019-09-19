Two Powerful Earthquakes Registered in Indonesia Minutes Ago!
Two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 6 on the Richter scale shook Indonesia in less than an hour ago, according to BGNES.
The earthquakes were registered respectively at 10:06 am and 10:32 am Bulgarian time.
The epicentre is 155 km northeast of Surabaya and has a depth of 613 km.
Further information will be provided.
