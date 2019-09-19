The Pharmaceutical Factory in Peshtera Will Create over 200 Job Places under the Juncker Plan

Over 200 job places will be created in the pharmaceutical factory in Peshtera under the Juncker Plan, the Mayor of the Municipality, Nikolay Zaychev, told Focus Radio.

These positions involve highly intellectual work, the mayor said. According to him, this investment is important for Bulgaria as well, and business relations are important for any mayor and community.

"When doing business in cooperation with the municipal government and the state, and when subsidised with European funds, even if it is a loan, the results are more than good. The social responsibility and the attitude that this type of business and specifically the Biovet company have towards the community is very good," said the mayor.

He recalled that just a year ago, Biovet had funded a multifunctional playground on the territory of the municipality.

