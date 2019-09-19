The End of an Era! Roger Federer Announced He Is Considering a Retirement
The living tennis legend - Roger Federer, who is still going strong on the courts, has hinted that he is already considering giving up his active career. He is confident he will play until Wimbledon next year, but he is not sure about it afterwards.
“Inside myself, I decided that I want to play until Wimbledon,” Federer said, before adding:
“Now I am busy about making a choice for Tokyo. I already discussed it with my team and I asked how they see it.”
“I also spoke with Mirka (Federer’s wife). I will definitely take a decision over the next weeks.”
“For me, it’s just as important to have a stretch of tournaments, to also enjoy a break and have enough time for my family.”, he added.
