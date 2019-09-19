Paris Is Testing a New, Eco-Friendly Form of Transport - Flying Water Taxis Called "Seabubbles" (VIDEO)
Paris is testing a new form of travel: an eco-friendly, bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water up and down the Seine River, the Associated Press reported.
This week, the organizers are running tests with a white, oval, enclosed electric hydrofoil boat raised to the so-called water wings and it looks like a small space shuttle that glides along the sights of Paris.
The futuristic machine can fit up to four passengers and, if approved, will be able to be ordered with a mobile application such as ordinary taxis, shared bicycles and other forms of transportation, BTA informs.
Its designers hope to run the so-called Seabubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year
“Seabubble” supporters see it as a new model for the rapidly changing landscape of urban mobility. According to its creators, the vehicle makes no noise, does not make waves, and does not emit carbon dioxide.
