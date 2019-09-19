Paris Is Testing a New, Eco-Friendly Form of Transport - Flying Water Taxis Called "Seabubbles" (VIDEO)

Society | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Paris Is Testing a New, Eco-Friendly Form of Transport - Flying Water Taxis Called "Seabubbles" (VIDEO) YouTube/CNBC Television

Paris is testing a new form of travel: an eco-friendly, bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water up and down the Seine River, the Associated Press reported.

This week, the organizers are running tests with a white, oval, enclosed electric hydrofoil boat raised to the so-called water wings and it looks like a small space shuttle that glides along the sights of Paris.

The futuristic machine can fit up to four passengers and, if approved, will be able to be ordered with a mobile application such as ordinary taxis, shared bicycles and other forms of transportation, BTA informs.

Its designers hope to run the so-called Seabubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year

Seabubble” supporters see it as a new model for the rapidly changing landscape of urban mobility. According to its creators, the vehicle makes no noise, does not make waves, and does not emit carbon dioxide.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Paris, transportation, eco-friendly, water taxi, seabubble
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria