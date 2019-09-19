Indonesia Returns Tonnes of Waste to the West

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 11:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Indonesia Returns Tonnes of Waste to the West www.pixabay.com

Indonesia returns 547 garbage containers to the west after finding plastic and hazardous materials in it, the Associated Press reported.

Customs spokesman Heru Pambudi said nine containers containing 135 tonnes of waste were already shipped back to Australia.

They are part of the 156 containers held at Tangerang Port, which will soon be returned to the US, New Zealand, Spain, Belgium and the UK.

Pamboudi said the government has stopped over 2,000 containers in several ports since July. So far, it has returned a total of 331 containers, which will be followed by another 216, BTA informed.

The authorities were taking action against three companies involved in the shipments, The Straits Times reported.

"Imported waste mixed with trash or hazardous waste must be re-exported," said Mr Heru Pambudi, director-general of Customs and Excise.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Indonesia, garbage containers, waste, West, Heru Pambudi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria