Instagram Takes Strict Measures against Weight Loss Products
Instagram has announced stricter posts for weight loss products and cosmetic surgery. Some of the publications will be hidden from under-18s, while others offering "miracle" weight loss products will be removed.
This measures will be taken due to growing concerns about the effects of promoting dietary products and unrealistic goals on young people as they have a devastating effect on the physical and mental health of young people. The changes will also be implemented on Facebook, which owns Instagram
