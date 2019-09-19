Ivan Geshev: We Busted An Arms and Drug Trafficking Group from Bulgaria to the UK

A group for arms and drug trafficking from Bulgaria to the United Kingdom has been busted. The gang sent guns, automatic weapons, bullet-proof vests and heroin from Sofia to the Island by courier parcels, Deputy Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev said.

The participants in the criminal group - a total of six people - were detained on September 13 with 53 handguns, cartridges containing ammunitions, body armour, about 80 kg of heroin and a large sum of money.

One of the detainees, a British citizen, was declared wanted by a European arrest warrant but was nevertheless intercepted by Bulgarian services, Chief Commissioner Ivailo Spiridonov said.

Three people were arrested in the UK, the other three - in Bulgaria. On Wednesday, the Specialized Criminal Court will decide the measure of detainees Bulgaria.