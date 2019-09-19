Ivan Geshev: We Busted An Arms and Drug Trafficking Group from Bulgaria to the UK

Crime | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 10:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ivan Geshev: We Busted An Arms and Drug Trafficking Group from Bulgaria to the UK www.pixabay.com

A group for arms and drug trafficking from Bulgaria to the United Kingdom has been busted. The gang sent guns, automatic weapons, bullet-proof vests and heroin from Sofia to the Island by courier parcels, Deputy Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev said.

The participants in the criminal group - a total of six people - were detained on September 13 with 53 handguns, cartridges containing ammunitions, body armour, about 80 kg of heroin and a large sum of money.

One of the detainees, a British citizen, was declared wanted by a European arrest warrant but was nevertheless intercepted by Bulgarian services, Chief Commissioner Ivailo Spiridonov said.

Three people were arrested in the UK, the other three - in Bulgaria. On Wednesday, the Specialized Criminal Court will decide the measure of detainees Bulgaria.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivan Geshev, drug traffciking, Group, Bulgaria, UK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria