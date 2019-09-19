Fire in Liberian School Killed 26 Children

A major fire at a Muslim spiritual school near the capital of Liberia has killed 28 people - 26 children and two teachers, the Liberia president's office reported, quoted by BTA.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, the children killed were between 10 and 20 years of age, and there were only two adults - teachers of the children - among those killed.

"We don't know the cause of the fire yet, but we will encourage our investigators to find how it happened.," said President of the country George Weah during a visit to the site of the tragedy in Paynesville. He offered his condolences to the relatives of the dead.

"We are here to encourage parents of the victims to have strength because it is painful to lose your kids in this manner," Weah told reporters at the scene.

"We extend our sympathy to the bereaved families."

The BBC reported that the fire broke out in the dormitory at the mosque and only two students and one teacher were rescued. The survivors were taken to hospital and remain in a critical condition.