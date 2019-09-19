Germany Returns Illegally Exported Archeological Finds to Bulgaria

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Germany Returns Illegally Exported Archeological Finds to Bulgaria Ministry of Culture

Germany will return Bulgarian archaeological findings which were illegally exported from the country or which are from illegal excavations. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture.

The Minister of Culture Boil Banov is expected to receive the cultural values ​​at a special ceremony in Berlin, where he is on a one-day working visit.

The valuable items have been detained in an attempt to be sold on the antique market. This happened thanks to the effective cooperation between the Bulgarian and German services, and with the assistance of the Federal Government and the Bulgarian embassy in the German capital, they will be returned to their country of origin.

During his visit to Germany, a number of meetings and talks between Minister Banov and representatives of various institutions will be held to discuss the possibilities for expanding bilateral exchanges in all fields of art and culture.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, Bulgaria, archeological finds, Ministry of Culture, Boil Banov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria