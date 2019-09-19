A Nationwide Strike Will Block the Maritime Transport in Greece Next Week

A maritime transport crews nationwide strike has been announced on September 24, 2019 in Greece, according to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

The start of the strike action is announced at 06:00 on September 24, and the end - at 06:00 on September 25. The strike is also expected to affect ferry connections in the country.

In this regard, we recommend the Bulgarian citizens residing or traveling to Greece to inform themselves about maritime transport schedules and possible alternative connections with other modes of transport in advance, as well as to keep an eye on the local media for the most up-to-date information.

Bulgarian citizens can be informed about upcoming and current strike actions on the site: http://apergia.gr, which is only available in Greek.

If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the country’s Embassy in Athens at +30 693 70 96 220; +30 210 67 48 105; +30 210 67 48 106; +30 210 67 48 107 or with Bulgaria’s Consulate General in Thessaloniki at: +30 2310 829 210; +30 2310 869 520