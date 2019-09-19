The EP Approved another EUR 100 Million for Horizon 2020 and Erasmus + Programs

MEPs endorsed € 100 million in additional funding for EU research programs on Wednesday. EUR 80 million will be allocated for Horizon 2020, as well as EUR 20 million for youth mobility under the Erasmus + program.

The decision was adopted with 614 votes in favour, 69 against and 10 abstentions.

The discussion of additional resources was enshrined in the agreement on the 2019 general budget of the European Parliament and the Council as early as December 2018.

In another vote, the MEPs decided by 601 votes in favour, 40 against and 12 abstentions to bring back 1.8 billion euro from the Member States '2018 budget by reducing countries' contributions to the budget of the EU. This is part of the annual implementation, with the funds usually coming from late payment interest and fines received by the Commission, as well as from under-implementation of the budget from EU programs.