A Large Fire Broke Out near Sofia Airport

Society | September 19, 2019, Thursday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Large Fire Broke Out near Sofia Airport www.pixabay.com

Yesterday, a large fire ignited near Sofia Airport. Dry grasses and bushes burned. Two teams of firefighters fought with the flames.

The fire was located about 500-600 meters away from the aviation fuel tanks.

According to witnesses, the flames began around 6.30pm from discarded trash from the nearby neighbourhood -Hristo Botev. The wind quickly expanded the fire near two hotels and a gas station.

Shortly after 8pm, the situation was well in hand.

Throughout the night, fire crews remained on duty near Sofia Airport.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Sofia Airport, firefighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria