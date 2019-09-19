A Large Fire Broke Out near Sofia Airport

Yesterday, a large fire ignited near Sofia Airport. Dry grasses and bushes burned. Two teams of firefighters fought with the flames.

The fire was located about 500-600 meters away from the aviation fuel tanks.

According to witnesses, the flames began around 6.30pm from discarded trash from the nearby neighbourhood -Hristo Botev. The wind quickly expanded the fire near two hotels and a gas station.

Shortly after 8pm, the situation was well in hand.

Throughout the night, fire crews remained on duty near Sofia Airport.