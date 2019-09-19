Facebook Creates a Supervisory Authority

Facebook has announced the creation of a Supervisory Board that will decide how to manage the social network. The company said the panel will look into its first case in 2020.

The idea, dubbed the "Supreme Court of Facebook" in the US media, envisages a council of 40 people from all over the world, although initially participants are expected to be fewer. Observers have questioned the independence of such a Supervisory Board and the objectives of its establishment.

A new supervisory board at Facebook can make binding decisions in cases about messages deleted by Facebook, which are above Mark Zuckerberg's opinion, writes the Facebook director and founder, Teller Report, reported.

"The council's decision is binding, even if I or someone else at Facebook disagrees," writes Zuckerberg. "The council will base its decisions on our values and openly explain its reasoning in a way that protects people's privacy."

Facebook has announced that the Supervisory Board will begin working with at least 11 temporary members. Their names will be announced publicly.

Decisions after their meetings will also be published. Their payment will come from a trust founded and funded by Facebook.

On Tuesday (September 17th), Facebook published the Statute of the Supervisory Board, outlining its main objectives: Supervising decisions on Facebook content; Modify Facebook's decisions if necessary; Be the role of independent authority beyond Facebook.

If the company has serious disagreements and all levels of management are used, the matter will be referred to the Supervisory Board.

Facebook will decide which issues will be brought to the watchdog, but the board itself will determine which of the submitted topics will be put on the agenda.

The company said it expects the Supervisory Board to address "dozens of issues each year", focusing on topics and solutions that "will bring benefits to society."