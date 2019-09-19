The Construction of Turkish Stream Officially Begins

Work on the construction of the Turkish Stream is officially underway today after the agreement between the state gas operator Bulgartransgaz and the Saudi-based Arcad Consortium was signed yesterday.

The new pipeline is expected to become one of the main routes for the transmission of Russian gas to Europe as Russia plans to suspend transit through Ukraine next year.

The pipeline is to be built in a year and six months, with a project value of 1 billion and 102 million euros.

Approximately 308 km must be completed within the first 250 days.

Thus, Bulgartransgaz will deliver the necessary quantities of gas to Serbia and from there to Hungary and Austria.