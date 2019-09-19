Mostly Cloudy Weather Today, Rain is Expected in Many Areas

It will be mostly cloudy today, with brief rain expected in many areas from west to east, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told Focus News Agency.

More significant will be the rainfall in the Rila-Rhodope area, where thunderstorms will break in some places in the afternoon. The wind will be mostly moderate from the north-northwest and will continue to bring cold air.

The daily temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum in northern Bulgaria will be between 15C and 20C, and to the south - between 20C and 25C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than average for the month, and it will continue to rise.