The European Parliament Supported a New Postponement of Brexit

EP: The UK is responsible for leaving the EU without an agreement.



The UK would have overall responsibility for leaving the EU without an agreement. This is stated in a resolution adopted today by the European Parliament.

The EP finds it possible to give an additional delay to the withdrawal. The withdrawal agreement is fair, balanced and provides legal certainty, MEPs noted in the resolution adopted with 544 votes in favor, 126 against and 38 abstentions.

The existing withdrawal agreement respects London's "red lines" and EU principles, the resolution states. The EP stresses that the agreement protects the rights and life choices of EU citizens and British citizens, provides an opportunity for a financial settlement of London's EU obligations, and responds to the request for a transitional period.

"The agreement further provides the necessary precautionary measure for Ireland by safeguarding the Belfast Agreement and ensuring North-South cooperation," the text said.

The EP is ready to return to the original EU proposal for a Northern Ireland-only precautionary measure. MEPs welcome the consideration of "alternative options", if legally applicable and credible, and in line with the EU's core views. They stress that they will not approve a withdrawal agreement without a safeguard for Ireland.

The EP notes that even if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement, its financial obligations, protection of citizens' rights and compliance with the Belfast agreement will not be abolished. These are prerequisites for the support of MEPs for any future EU-UK relations, the resolution quoted by the EP press service said.