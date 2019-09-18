The Council of Ministers Signed the Contract For the Construction of the Bulgarian part of Turkish Stream

Bulgartransgaz EAD and Consortium Arcad Association are currently signing in the Council of Ministers the contract for the construction of the Bulgarian part of the Turkish Stream, which envisages the construction of a pipeline from the Turkish-Bulgarian to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

The ceremony at the Granite Hall is attended by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, Russian Federation Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Mesfer bin Abdullah.

This is an important step in the relations between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia.



The value of the contract is EUR 1.102 billion. The pipeline has to be constructed and put into operation for 615 days, with a linear infrastructure of about 300 metres ready within the first 250 days.