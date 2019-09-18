The European Parliament is Discussing Brexit

World » EU | September 18, 2019, Wednesday // 13:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The European Parliament is Discussing Brexit

The European Parliament is discussing the current situation around the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. After two and a half years of negotiations - the Brexit scenario remains bargain-free.

31 October - the day on which Britain has to leave the EU already seems so close. The ticking clock - the final handshake seems still impossible.

Just two days after the meeting in Luxembourg between Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission described the relations between the two negotiating parties as friendly. But he warned that the risk of Britain leaving without a deal was real. These words were met with applause from a group in the room, and Juncker identified them as an agitator. And he insisted once again on reaching an agreement.

The two negotiating parties still cannot understand the safeguard mechanism at the Irish border. Boris Johnson wants it removed. Jean-Claude Juncker invited the UK to make written proposals for alternatives, but there are currently no alternatives.

Jean-Claude Juncker - President of the EC: We can still do something about an arrangement that is still desirable and possible. The main issue is the buffer in Ireland. This buffer aims to avoid the hard border on the island of Ireland, to preserve the integrity of the single market and, above all, Ireland's place on that market. And also to protect North-South cooperation with the island economy.


Michel Barnier - EU chief negotiator for Brexit: Obviously, the British government must provide support to the Northern Irish government in order to guarantee its exit from the EU. This is about involving the various institutions in the implementation of the safeguard mechanism. We remain available to listen to all British proposals. Our ambition is the strategic partnership between the EU and the UK.


EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EP, European parliament, Strasbourg, Jean-Claude Juncker, Boris Johnson, Brexit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria