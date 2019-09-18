New York Banned Flavoured E-Cigarettes

A second US state has banned flavoured e-cigarettes.

New York complied with data linking the deaths of several people with the use of a product advertised as safer than smoking.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said an emergency law would be used to ban flavoured e-cigarettes.

This ban would stand for 90 days as a piece of emergency legislation. It would need to be renewed to continue, CNN reported.

Earlier this month, the Michigan administration became the first administration in the United States to introduce a ban on the popular replacement of traditional cigarettes.

Authorities in New York said that e-cigarettes flavours such as chewing gum and candy, are clearly targeted at young people, posing a public health risk.

A state health survey found that in 2018, as many as 27% of high school students used e-cigarettes or vapers.

This is a 160% jump over 2014 data. The New York ban comes into force immediately as the Michigan Governor's order to ban these products, which was made on September 4, is not yet effective.