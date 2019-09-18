Seventh Casualty of the Floods in Spain

The body of a 66-year-old Dutchman who was reported missing on Sunday as a result of the floods in southeast Spain has been found. He is the seventh victim of the disaster, local authorities in the province of Alicante said, quoted by BTA.

The Dutchman was dragged and swept away by a stream in the Dolores municipality on Sunday afternoon, the Civilian Guard reported. His body was discovered in the village of San Fulgencio 6 km from the place he disappeared.

The torrential rains necessitated the evacuation of thousands of people, disconnected entire villages, flooded roads and trains. Most affected are some areas of Valencia, Murcia, Andalusia, Castile - La Mancha and Madrid.