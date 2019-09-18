Jean-Claude Juncker: The Risk of a No Deal Brexit Remains Very Real
The UK's risk of leaving the EU without an agreement remains very real. This was stated by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, according to Focus News Agency.
"The risk of a no deal remains very real. That will maybe be the choice of the United Kingdom but never the choice of the European Union," Juncker told the European Parliament in Strasbourg two days after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Luxembourg.
