The US Is Suing Edward Snowden over his Book

World | September 18, 2019, Wednesday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The US Is Suing Edward Snowden over his Book Edward Snowden, photo by EPA/BGNES, from archive

The United States has filed a lawsuit against former US National Security Agency (NSA) aide Edward Snowden. According to the prosecution, his memoir violates the confidentiality agreements signed with him by the NSA and the CIA, BTA reports.

In 2013, Snowden revealed classified documents for mass monitoring of communications and the Internet in the United States.

The US Department of Justice has indicated that Snowden published his book, Permanent Record, without submitting it to the intelligence services for a review before its release.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Edward Snowden, book, US, suing, US National Security Agency (NSA)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria