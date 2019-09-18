The US Is Suing Edward Snowden over his Book
The United States has filed a lawsuit against former US National Security Agency (NSA) aide Edward Snowden. According to the prosecution, his memoir violates the confidentiality agreements signed with him by the NSA and the CIA, BTA reports.
In 2013, Snowden revealed classified documents for mass monitoring of communications and the Internet in the United States.
The US Department of Justice has indicated that Snowden published his book, Permanent Record, without submitting it to the intelligence services for a review before its release.
