Cruise Ship Overturned near Senegal, Six People Were Killed

Six people were killed after a cruise ship overturned in a storm during a trip to an island off the coast of Senegalese capital Dakar, BTA reported. All the victims are Senegalese.

35 people were rescued, including 24 Senegalese, six French, two Germans, two Swedes and one Guinea-Bissau citizen.

The uninhabited island of Madeleine is popular among the tourists. It is visited every day. There, people are able to see rare birds and have a picnic, the agency notes.