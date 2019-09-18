Epic Saga: Amazon's The Lord of the Rings Series Filming Will Begin in New Zealand

New Zealand will once again be Middle-earth. Amazon begins filming the series "The Lord of the Rings". The new TV show will be based on Tolkien's novel.

“As we searched for the location in which we could bring to life the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-earth, we knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff,” showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

The series will unfold in times before the much-anticipated series in the famous movie series "The Lord of the Rings" by director Peter Jackson.

The production will air on Amazon's streaming service, seeking success similar to the hit Game of Thrones.