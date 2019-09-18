UN: The Global Migrant Number Rose to 272 Million Globally in 2019

The total number of migrants worldwide has reached approximately 272 million this year, which is 51 million more than in 2010. At present, migrants make up 3.5% of the global population, compared to 2.8% in 2000. Data are from the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Europe has hosted the largest number of migrants this year - 82 million people, followed by North America with 59 million and North Africa and West Asia with 49 million.

The report presents the latest estimates of the number of international migrants by age, gender and origin for all countries and regions in the world. The estimates are based on official statistics on births abroad or foreign populations, obtained from population censuses, population registers or nationally representative surveys.

“These data are critical for understanding the important role of migrants and migration in the development of both countries of origin and destination. Facilitating orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people will contribute much to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary-General for DESA, said on the report.