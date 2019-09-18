More than 300 French Have Been Arrested Following Riots in Amsterdam

303 supporters of the French football team Lille OSC have been arrested. This was reported by the police in Amsterdam, cited by BGNES. No injuries were reported.

The French have been detained on suspicion of violating the public order, violence and the illicit use of pyrotechnic devices.

Thousands of Frenchmen traveled to Amsterdam for the match between local AFC Ajax and Lille OSC, with the two teams starting to participate in the Champions League group stage yesterday night.

