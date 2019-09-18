37-Year-Old American Swims the English Channel Four Times without Rest

Bulgaria: 37-Year-Old American Swims the English Channel Four Times without Rest www.pixabay.com

37-year-old American Sarah Thomas became the first person in the world to swim the English Channel four times without any rest. She started swimming in the early hours of Sunday and this morning, 54 hours later, managed to reach the British city of Dover.

The achievement of the American woman is really remarkable even more, that only a year ago she completed treatment for breast cancer. Previously, only three swimmers had managed to swim the English Channel three times without rest, but none of them made а fourth length.

Tags: English Channel, swimmer, Sarah Thomas
