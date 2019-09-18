The New Rules for Electric Scooters Are Ready

Bulgaria: The New Rules for Electric Scooters Are Ready

The rules for electric scooters are ready. They will be equivalent to bicycles - they will be able to cycle on bike lanes or on streets that have a speed limit of up to 50 km / h.

All people aged over 16 will be legally able to drive the electric scooters. Children between the ages of 14 and 16 will only be able to ride the scooters on bike lanes.

The maximum speed limit will be 25 km / h and drivers must have reflective elements on their clothing.

