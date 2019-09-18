Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in Stockholm on October 14
Sports | September 18, 2019, Wednesday // 07:55| Views: | Comments: 0
The tournament starts on October 14th., reported NOVA TV.
The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov was invited to the Stockholm Open. After Grisho defeated Roger Federer and showed incredible form, invitations to the World Ranking Tournaments increased again.
The organizers recall that the Bulgarian tennis player won his first Grand Slam trophy in Stockholm in 2013.
The tournament in Stockholm starts on October 14th.
