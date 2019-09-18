Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in Stockholm on October 14

Sports | September 18, 2019, Wednesday // 07:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in Stockholm on October 14

The tournament starts on October 14th., reported NOVA TV. 


The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov was invited to the Stockholm Open. After Grisho defeated Roger Federer and showed incredible form, invitations to the World Ranking Tournaments increased again.

The organizers recall that the Bulgarian tennis player won his first Grand Slam trophy in Stockholm in 2013.

The tournament in Stockholm starts on October 14th.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Grigor Dimitrov, stockholm open, Roger Federer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria