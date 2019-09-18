New York’s Tallest Apartment Building
The cheapest apartment in a 472-meter skyscraper costs $ 6.9 million.
Americans represented the tallest apartment building in the world. The 472-meter tower is located in Manhattan, New York.
Construction workers are still installing its glass panels, but the media has been allowed to reach the 123rd floor, which offers spectacular views of Central Park and the Hudson River.
There are 179 apartments in the building, each with between 2 and 8 bedrooms. The smallest is 133 square meters and the largest is 1625. Prices start at $ 6 million and $ 900,000 for a 33-floor two-bedroom apartment.
More about the building you can read here.
- » Donald Trump Is Ready to Approve a Initial Trade Deal with Japan
- » Jean-Claude Juncker: The Risk of a No Deal Brexit Remains Very Real
- » The US Is Suing Edward Snowden over his Book
- » More than 300 French Have Been Arrested Following Riots in Amsterdam
- » There Will be New Parliamentary Elections in Spain on November 10th
- » Boris Johnson: I Will Work with Energy and Determination to Reach an Agreement on Brexit