New York’s Tallest Apartment Building

The cheapest apartment in a 472-meter skyscraper costs $ 6.9 million.



Americans represented the tallest apartment building in the world. The 472-meter tower is located in Manhattan, New York.

Construction workers are still installing its glass panels, but the media has been allowed to reach the 123rd floor, which offers spectacular views of Central Park and the Hudson River.

There are 179 apartments in the building, each with between 2 and 8 bedrooms. The smallest is 133 square meters and the largest is 1625. Prices start at $ 6 million and $ 900,000 for a 33-floor two-bedroom apartment.



