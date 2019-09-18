It Will Be Mostly Sunny Today, Isolated Showers Are Possible in the Mountains

It will be mostly sunny today but clouds will begin to increase from the north-northwest, and in the evening, isolated showers are possible, mainly in the mountains, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

There will be moderate northwest wind, which will temporarily intensify in the Danubian Plain, bringing cool air.

The maximum temperatures in most of the country will be between 29C and 34C, lower in the northwestern areas - between 24C and 29C, in Sofia around 27C. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will rise slowly during the day.

